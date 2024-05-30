Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of VCEL opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,669.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

