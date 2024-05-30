Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $106.20. 4,607,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,002,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,525,529 shares of company stock valued at $426,225,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

