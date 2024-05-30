Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.17. 115,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,118. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

