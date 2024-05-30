Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.17. 115,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,118. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.
About Vext Science
