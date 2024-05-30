VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

UCRD opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

