Viking (NYSE:VIK) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VIK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $31.06.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

