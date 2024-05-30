Viking (NYSE:VIK) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

VIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Melius Research started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

