Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Taurus Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1,484.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 741,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,956,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 134,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.47. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.