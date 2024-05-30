VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $62.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

