Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.25

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €48.25 ($52.45) and last traded at €48.25 ($52.45), with a volume of 12080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €46.85 ($50.92).

Vossloh Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $847.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.46.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

