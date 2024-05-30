Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $83.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after acquiring an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.71 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

