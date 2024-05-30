Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 44.4%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) traded up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 103,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 91,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.
