W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.