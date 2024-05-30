Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Stake Boosted by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,592 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waldencast by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the period.

Waldencast Price Performance

WALDW stock remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Waldencast plc has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.24.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

