Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,131,147 shares of company stock worth $587,190,354. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $522.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

