Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Hits $4.82 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Wanchain has a market cap of $50.55 million and $4.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00052621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,011,529 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

