Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WEG Trading Down 1.9 %

WEGZY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 30,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,941. WEG has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.