Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 8,293 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.08. 579,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,436. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

