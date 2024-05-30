Weiss Asset Management LP Has $32.93 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 213.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.6% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.18. 13,450,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,957,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.33 and its 200 day moving average is $423.80. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

