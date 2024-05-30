Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $14.46 Million in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,000. Aehr Test Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.89% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 336,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,221. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

