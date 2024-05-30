Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $14.46 Million in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,000. Aehr Test Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.89% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
AEHR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 336,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,221. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.