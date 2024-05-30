Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $165,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 194,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

