Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 42.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MANH stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,430. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.53 and a 52 week high of $266.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

