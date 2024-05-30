Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,245,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 173,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 211,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $985.99 million, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.14. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

