Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,068,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.94. 3,192,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,115. Birkenstock Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

