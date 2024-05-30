Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $332,000 Investment in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 449,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 136,163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.