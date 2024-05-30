Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $454,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natera by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.11. 335,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,088. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,676,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,581 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

