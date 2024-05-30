Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,759,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,766,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 66.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.88. The company had a trading volume of 758,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,199. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $334.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 13.81.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

