Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

HSY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $193.78. 586,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.46. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

