Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,164,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,905 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 315,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 338,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,778,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,956,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,675,156. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

