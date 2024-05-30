Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. HSBC raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

DFS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 521,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

