Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.32.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

WDC stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $248,355. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 42.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $284,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

