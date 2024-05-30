Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
Wizz Air Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
