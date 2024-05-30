WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
WK Kellogg Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE KLG opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
