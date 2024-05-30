Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.9 days.

Shares of Woolworths Group stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

