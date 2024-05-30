Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.9 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
Shares of Woolworths Group stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
