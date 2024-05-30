WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.6 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSPOF remained flat at $151.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $127.97 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

