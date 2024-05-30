WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.6 days.
WSP Global Stock Performance
WSPOF remained flat at $151.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $127.97 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17.
WSP Global Company Profile
