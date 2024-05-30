Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Price Performance
Shares of Xcelerate stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Xcelerate Company Profile
