Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Price Performance

Shares of Xcelerate stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

