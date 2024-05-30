Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$24,650.00.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 68,500 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$17,125.00.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

XIM stock opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

