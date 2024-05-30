Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of XMTR opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.65. Xometry has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

