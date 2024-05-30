YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in May

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

YASKY traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

