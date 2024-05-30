Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 0.5%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 653 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.45). 431,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,009,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665.50 ($8.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 776 ($9.91) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 646.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 640.37.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

