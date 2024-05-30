Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.85. 295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.