Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.85. 295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

