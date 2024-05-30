Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in May

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yoshitsu Price Performance
TKLF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Yoshitsu has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Yoshitsu
