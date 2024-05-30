Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in May

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TKLF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Yoshitsu has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

