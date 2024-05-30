Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIF remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

