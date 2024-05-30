Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Z-Work Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.
Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile
Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
