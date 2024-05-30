Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZSHGY remained flat at $20.05 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

