Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZSHGY remained flat at $20.05 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.
About Zhongsheng Group
