Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

