ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 819.2% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ZOZO Trading Down 2.5 %
SRTTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
ZOZO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZOZO
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.