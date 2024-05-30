ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 819.2% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZOZO Trading Down 2.5 %

SRTTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

