Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.79.

Shares of ZS opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

