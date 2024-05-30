Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $7.72 on Thursday, reaching $156.65. 5,132,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.79.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

