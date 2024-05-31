111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:YI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 14,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. 111 has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 111, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

