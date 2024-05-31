115,200 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Purchased by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 376,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $4.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

